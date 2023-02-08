  • Menu
Three students from Hyderabad score 100 in JEE Mains

Highlights

A total of 20 students, including three from Hyderabad scored 100 in the exam conducted by NTA. A total of 8,60,064 candidates have registered, and 8,23,967 appeared for the test

Hyderabad: Three students from the city, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, Guthikonda Abhiram and Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, scored perfect 100 in January edition of paper-I (BE/BTech) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1, as the results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

According to the sources, a total of 20 students, including three from Hyderabad scored 100 in the exam conducted by NTA. A total of 8,60,064 candidates have registered, and 8,23,967 appeared for the test. The results for paper-2A (Bachelor of Architecture and 2B (Bachelor of Planning) will be issued in the next few days.

