Hydearabad: Tickets sale on for Formula E race

Hyderabad: Tickets sale began on Wednesday for the Hyderabad leg of the FIA Formula E world championship race which is scheduled to be held on February 11. Telangana Government's Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar booked the first ticket at an event here.

Private firm Ace Nxt Gen is the official promoter of the Formula E Race in India in partnership with Formula E and the Telangana government. The "world's fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car - the Gen3" will vroom on the roads of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said the event would place Hyderabad as a global destination for e-mobility. A total of 11 teams with 22 cars would be racing here and they include some of the top racing companies, he said.