Time to open the gates: Union Minister calls for science-industry synergy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the time has come for Indian Science to break silos and integrate with stakeholders including industry, investors, and the public.

During the Startup Conclave, jointly organised by CSIR-IICT, CSIR-CCMB, and CSIR-NGRI, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that India is currently experiencing a significant moment in science and innovation.

Speaking to a diverse audience of scientists, entrepreneurs, students, and policymakers, he praised the collaborative effort of the three Hyderabad-based CSIR labs, highlighting that this “integrated scene of science and governance under one roof” aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for collaborative and inclusive innovation.

Dr Singh made a compelling case for changing the outdated perception of government labs as “ghost-haunted places where frogs are dissected.” He recounted how misinformation and a lack of public engagement had led villagers to misunderstand the work conducted at CSIR labs.

He stated, “Science should not be confined behind gates. If your focus is on agriculture, invite the farmers in. Let them see what you’re doing.”

He stressed the importance of involving industry early and deeply in research and innovation, referencing the success of CSIR’s Aroma Mission, which has enabled over 3,000 youth—many of whom are non-graduates—to become successful agri-entrepreneurs with minimum annual earnings of Rs 60 lakh. “That’s real transformation—a blend of technology, livelihood, and dignity,” he asserted. Reflecting on the rapid growth of India’s biotechnology sector, Dr. Singh noted that in 2014, there were only 50 biotech startups, compared to over 10,000 today. “It’s not just about numbers. We’ve transitioned from a valuation of $10 billion to nearly $170 billion in biotech. This isn’t just growth; it’s a revolution,” he stated, highlighting government initiatives such as Bio-E3 and the National Quantum Mission.

Dr Singh expressed concern over the internal compartmentalisation within CSIR and even within his own Ministry. To address this, he has begun holding monthly joint meetings involving all science departments, including Atomic Energy, Space, and Biotechnology, to ensure that overlapping initiatives are coordinated rather than duplicated.

“How can we compete globally if we don’t even know what our neighboring lab is doing?” he questioned. He also announced plans to open up the nuclear sector, noting that a new approach has replaced the previous secrecy surrounding scientific endeavours.

“When Google can peek into our lives, what’s the point of denying access to potential collaborators in the name of confidentiality?” he asked.

Dr Singh advocated for realistic, demand-driven innovation, urging, “Let the industry do the mapping. Let them invest from day one. If they invest Rs 20, they’ll ensure your startup doesn’t fail.” He encouraged researchers to view industry not just as customers but as co-investors. In a candid moment, he acknowledged that while the government has significantly increased funding—CSIR and DSIR budgets have risen over 230 per cent since 2014—true sustainability depends on self-sufficiency and collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“You can start a startup, but sustaining it is the challenge. Social and economic security must match ambition,” he remarked.

Dr Singh highlighted that Hyderabad, with its unique combination of scientific heritage and technological prowess, is ideally positioned to lead India’s science-led development agenda. “This is not just about Hyderabad or CSIR; it’s about India stepping out of the shadows and taking charge of the global innovation narrative,” he declared.

The event took place at a pivotal moment when India’s Global Innovation Index has surged from 81 to 39 in less than a decade, marking a significant step in the government’s mission to democratise science, empower youth, and establish India as a global innovation leader.