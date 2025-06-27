Tipsy woman drives car on rly track; train services disrupted

Hyderabad: In a security breach, a woman reportedly in an inebriated condition drove a car onto railway tracks at Secunderabad – Vikarabad line between Nagulapally and Shankarpally railway stations on Thursday, causing chaos and disrupting train services for several hours on the route.

According to officials, the woman was seen driving a white car on the railway tracks near the NC 20 gate between Nagulapally and Shankarpally and headed towards Nagulapally.

Despite their repeated attempts to stop her, she continued driving dangerously along the tracks. The incident took a dramatic turn when she acted aggressively and threatened them with a knife when they attempted to stop her.

The situation escalated as a train approached the area. The loco pilot noticed the car on the tracks and brought the train to a halt.

However, when she attempted to return on the same track, the railway personnel successfully intercepted her car.

She was handed over to the Shankarpally police station of the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Later, she was later shifted to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for further investigation.

The vehicle was removed from the tracks and shifted to the police station. Officials launched the investigation to ascertain the motive behind the woman’s actions and whether she was under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

An official at SCR said, “As a precaution, railway authorities regulated train movements.

This caused delays for four passenger trains and four goods trains.”

The motive behind her dangerous act remains unclear and will be investigated by the police. Further details are awaited as the police continue their probe.