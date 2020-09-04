TMREIS reaches out to rural students

Hyderabad: Apart from Zoom, the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) is employing various apps to reach out to students who live in remote areas of the State. The State-run schools are successfully conducting online classes for all the subjects, including Urdu, for the last two months in all 204 TMR schools.

Secretary of the Society B Shafiullah, in a press statement on Thursday, informed that TMREIS has been conducting full-fledged teaching and learning classes through Zoom app by actively involving all teachers and students. Other applications like WhatsApp and YouTube are also being used to reach out to the students who reside in remote areas of the State.

"A plan of action in this regard has been worked out for students through a combination of strategies using digital devices and with the support of parents. As per the plan, for classes 6 to 10, daily syllabus worksheets with content, questions and activities are sent by teachers," he explained.

TMREIS started conducting online classes for class 6 to intermediate 2nd year students from July 23 by sending e-learning material or activities to those enrolled through WhatsApp or SMS. For students who don't have access to smartphone, the online classes are conducted on various digital, TV, T-SAT platforms across all schools.

"All the principals are instructed to ensure that class teachers have the updated WhatsApp group of parents and students of their respective section. Teachers are also maintaining a list of the number of parents who are not available on WhatsApp. Those parents who are not covered in the WhatsApp group are contacted over phone by the concerned class teachers," Shafiullah added.