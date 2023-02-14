Today Top 5 Hyderabad News.

Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here





1.Hyderabad: The BRS party is making all possible attempts to contain the opposition from occupying the political space. It is learnt that the party wants to throw open its doors and poach leaders from other parties particularly Congress and BJP.













2.Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in the State-run buses are facing hurdles. They are being asked to step down from the bus if they do not have change. They allege that the conductor is asking for the ticket if a passenger give a higher amount.













3.Hyderabad: With hundreds of startups riding the wave of innovation in Telangana, innovative entrepreneurs can create a large number of jobs in the future said Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology to Telangana Government.













4.Pune/Hyderabad: The Pune police have arrested a 48-year-old man from Hyderabad after the Google office in Pune received an alert about a suspected explosive device on its premises on Sunday.













5.Hyderabad: A group of students pursuing Masters in Urban and Rural Planning (MURP) from IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand, called on Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to know the infrastructure development in the state and its outcomes.




















