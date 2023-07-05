Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 05-07-2023

1. Hyderabad: iHub-Data, the Technology Innovation Hub established by IIIT Hyderabad is offering year-long weekend training classes on AI/ML(Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) for top performers from engineering colleges in and around Hyderabad. Read More

2. Rangareddy: In the Mylardevpalli division of Tata Nagar, a fire incident occurred as a result of a faulty circuit at Raghavendra Plastic Waste Scrap Warehouse. Local residents promptly alerted the police, who called in the fire brigade to the scene. The firefighters successfully extinguished the fire, bringing the situation under control. However, the incident caused significant difficulties for nearby residents as thick smoke spread to Brindavan Colony, located just 100 feet away from Tata Nagar. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Bharat Seva Centre, here is conducting a Job Mela on July 6 at Manikonda, here. Inter, Degree and PG candidates with suitable experience in relevant posts can attend the Job Mela. Read More

4. Hyderabad: A “Postal Pension Adalat” is scheduled on September 14 at the office of Postmaster General, Hyderabad to consider and redress grievances of Postal Pensioners and Family Pensioners pertaining to Head Quarters Region. Read More

5. Hyderabad Metro Rail has achieved a milestone with a record-breaking 5.10 lakh people traveling on the metro on the 3rd of this month. It's the first time that the number of passengers has crossed the 5 lakh mark since the launch of the metro train. Read More



