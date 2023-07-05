Live
Hyderabad: Job Mela at Manikonda tomorrow
Hyderabad: Bharat Seva Centre, here is conducting a Job Mela on July 6 at Manikonda, here. Inter, Degree and PG candidates with suitable experience in relevant posts can attend the Job Mela.
Venkat Reddy Adapa, Director, Bharat Seva Centre today stated the Job Mela is organized for private organizations at Manikonda and Abids for the posts of Marketing Managers, Business Development Executives, Sales Executives, Female Tele Callers, Female Receptionists, Female Oversees Education Counselors, DTP Designers, Web Designers, Digital Marketing Executives, Training Centre Managers, Education Counsellors.
Interested candidates may attend the Job Mela on July 6 at Bharat Seva Centre Office, Manikonda from 11 am to 3 pm along with their Bio-Data or Share the Bio-Data to the Bharat Seva WhatsApp number: 9959363083 Job Mela is free.
Address: Bharat Seva Centre, Flat 403, Sreeinilaym, Lanco Hills Road, Above Bata Showroom, Manikonda, Hyderabad. Contact Phone Number 9959363083.