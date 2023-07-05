Hyderabad: Training classes for students on AI/ML

Hyderabad: iHub-Data, the Technology Innovation Hub established by IIIT Hyderabad is offering year-long weekend training classes on AI/ML(Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) for top performers from engineering colleges in and around Hyderabad.

The classes, scheduled to be on all Sundays, require physical attendance of students participating in the program. Faculty members from IIIT Hyderabad and other eminent resource persons would be engaging the students with a mix of theory-tutorial-project concepts in AI/ML.

“Training students from nearby localities, who are within commuting distance has always been a priority for our institute. The proximity of a large number of IT industries and research establishments - all having strong demand for highly skilled AI/ML professionals - led us to this decision”, said Prof Jawahar CV, Dean of Research & Development at IIIT Hyderabad.

Heads/Deans of Departments/Institutes offering 4-year UG programs in Engineering may recommend two prospective students from their institute, preferably from the second or third year, who are top performers in academics.

Student fees for this program have been waived, under the condition that they would complete successfully the training program, with 80% attendance. A caution deposit, however, would be solicited from students, as a guarantee for course completion.

For details of the programme with important dates, are available at https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/programs/events/ The last date to register for the program is July 15. Classes would commence in August 2023.