Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 08-06-2023

1. In the report by Mercer's 2023 Cost of Living, Hyderabad City has found the place among the most expensive cities across India along with Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Pune. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Due to the derailment of the Shalimar–Chennai Central Coromandel Express in the Kharagpur– Bhagdrak section in Odisha on June 2, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled a few trains. Read More

3. Hyderabad: On the occasion of MrigashiraKarte on June 9, arrangements are being made to ensure the efficient administration of the renowned ‘Fish Prasadam’ to asthma patients. With a rich history spanning 175 years, the Bathini Goud family has been steadfastly involved in providing their traditional medicine to those afflicted with asthma. Patients from various parts of the State firmly believe in the healing properties of this Fish Prasadam, as it has been known to alleviate their breathing difficulties. Sadly, the administration of the Fish Prasadam had been suspended for the past three years due to the unprecedented impact of the Covid pandemic. Read More

4. Hyderabad: A global study led by Dr.Jahnavi Joshi’s group at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) reveals that species traits and geographic factors explain over 25 percent of the variation in genetic diversity in centipedes, a soil invertebrate group with 420 million years of evolutionary history. Read More

5. Hyderabad: In view of ‘Fish Prasadam’ to be held at Exhibition Ground in Nampally on Friday, the Hyderabad City Traffic police issued a traffic advisory from June 8 to June 10. Read More