Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 10-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment mega Job Mela on Fridayhas received a good response.More than 100 companies participated in the mela. Out of 1,437 people who participated in mela , 419 people got direct offer letters, said senior officer, SCB. Read More

2. HYDERABAD: As part of Telangana State decennial state formation day celebrations, School Education department in association with K12 Activity Academy Private Limited is organizing ‘Do-it-Yourself’, a hackathon for all government sector schools students on June 20. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Training and Placement Cell (T&PC) in collaboration with Galaxy Placement Services and Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) is holding a Mega Job Fair on June 12, 2023 at MANUU Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm as part of ongoing cultural, literary & sports festival “Jashn-e-Baharan 2023” being organized by MANUU Students' Union (MSU). Read More

4. Hyderabad: Telangana Congress is set to release its Election Manifesto for 2023 on Telangana Martyrs' Day, which falls on September 17. During the Youth Congress national conference, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy announced that the party will also launch a movement against the Dharani portal and the sale of government lands. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, launched a new programme, LL.M in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws, in New Delhi on Thursday. Read More