Hyderabad: IICA and NALSAR launch LL.M in insolvency and bankruptsy laws

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, launched a new programme, LL.M in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The first of kind of programmes in India was launched by ManojGovil, Union Secretary of Corporate Affairs.

Govil appreciated the IICA initiative of launching the programme and collaborating with world-class institutions such as NALSAR University of Law. He appreciated the IICA for emerging as the leading institute in offering online and offline courses regularly on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws and Procedures.

Regarding the LL.M Programme with NALSAR on IBC, the Secretary mentioned that the main objective of the programme is to produce the best and tailor-made professionals, academicians and researchers on IBC who may take up the profession with utmost confidence and join the rich insolvency eco-system in the country. On the course coverage, he mentioned that the course contents cover all kinds of insolvency, including both in IBC and allied legislations.

Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor. NALSAR said the association with IICA is historical because the NALSAR and IICA share common goals to emerge as a centre of excellence in this area of IBC. He expressed confidence that both institutes would go a long way to get associated in research, teaching and offering many more such courses in future. He assured NALSAR would like to associate with IICA for all academic programmes concerning corporate and commercial laws.

Praveen Kumar, Director General & CEO, IICA, Prof. K Vidyullatha Reddy, Registrar, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and Dr Pyla Narayana Rao, Head, School of Corporate Law, IICA also spoke on the occasion

The course offered is a two-year full-time LL.M. Degree Residential Course, with 51 credits arranged over four semesters, equally divided between the two campuses of IICA and NALSAR. The intense academic activity during each semester will be for at least 24 weeks of teaching, research, practical assignments, and seminar presentations focusing on the subjects offered, in and outside the classroom, and also include four distinct periods of mandatory internship component with industry.

Initially, a total of 60 seats are offered in each batch. The registration process for the course would start on June 8 and ends on July 31.

Classes would commence on October 5 at the NALSAR campus. Selection would be through the CLAT scores and a written examinations-cum-interview process, with each stream contributing 30 students. Students can apply online at www.nalsar.ac.in till July 31, said the registrar.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of celebrating the enactment of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, under the aegis of SPRIHA, the DPIIT-IPR Chair and NC Banerjee Center for IPR Studies, organised a webinar on "Demystifying Copyright on Thursday. In his opening remarks Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law, highlighted the significance of copyright law in giving a fillip to the culture and creativity in society.