Hyderabad: Education department to organise hackathon
HYDERABAD: As part of Telangana State decennial state formation day celebrations, School Education department in association with K12 Activity Academy Private Limited is organizing ‘Do-it-Yourself’, a hackathon for all government sector schools students on June 20.
According to education department officials, this Do-it-Yourself is an online that aimed to inspire and challenging students to explore various concepts of science and mathematics and create practical working kits using recyclable, reusable and easily accessible materials found in their local environment. Class 8 to 10 students of government, ZP, KGBVs, TS MS and residential schools can participate. For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ on June 12.