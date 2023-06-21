Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 21-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Due to the ongoing extended period of dry weather, the city is facing worsening water paucity, causing several areas to be plagued by water-related issues yet again. Despite Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) claiming that there are sufficient reserves to meet the summer requirements, still many localities are receiving drinking water only once in six days and also with low pressure. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Minister for Culture, V Srinivas Goud, expressed his desire of obtaining the World Heritage Tag for the Menhirs site at Mudumal through the efforts of study, documentation, and conservation. He announced that the responsibility has been entrusted to the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT) in collaboration with the Department of Heritage, Telangana. Read More

3. A flyover in LB Nagar which is known as Biramalguda flyover collapsed late yesterday night soon after concrete works for the flyover slab was over. About 10 workers belonging to Bihar and UP were injured and about 4 of them are said to be in serious condition. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The grand annual celestial wedding of Sri Balkampet Yellamma took place at the temple premises on Tuesday, drawing a large gathering of devotees. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who offered silk clothes to the Goddess on behalf of the government. The temple was beautifully adorned for this significant annual event, attracting devotees from far and wide and resulting in long queues of eager visitors. Read More

5. Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming State Legislative Assembly elections, a virtual training programme was conducted for all Station House Officers (SHOs) by E Ramulu, the Legal Advisor of the Police department. The training programme was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Tuesday. Read More



