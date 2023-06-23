Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 23-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: The Quthbullapur Assembly constituency has been considered to be the fortress of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) for the past few years, as there is no strong candidate to contest against BRS in the opposition parties. But thisyear’s election promises to present a different scenario. It is going to be a keen triangular fight between the BRS and the opposition parties particularly BJP and Congress. Read More

2. Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) General Body meeting was held, where members paid tribute to the martyrs and observed a two-minute silence to honor their sacrifices on the concluding day of the celebrations, held on Thursday.

3. Hyderabad: Tension engulfed Gun Park for over an hour on Thursday as clashes erupted between BJP and BRS leaders. The dispute arose when BJP corporators conducted a mock Assembly, featuring pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao, which drew opposition from BRSV activists.

4. Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy has alleged irregularities in the construction of the Martyrs memorial by the BRS government. The PCC Chief claims that large-scale irregularities occurred in the tendering process under the instruction of KT Rama Rao, the IT and Industry minister.

5. Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a permanent solution to the sewage problem in Jubilee Hills, KBR Park, and Road No.92 vicinity. The Managing Director, Danakishore, along with other officials, visited the area and assured prompt action.




