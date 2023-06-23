Hyderabad: HMWSSB provides permanent solution to sewage in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a permanent solution to the sewage problem in Jubilee Hills, KBR Park, and Road No.92 vicinity. The Managing Director, Danakishore, along with other officials, visited the area and assured prompt action.

A budget of Rs.10 crore has been allocated for the construction of a new sewerage pipeline spanning approximately 2 kilometers, connecting Taj Mahal Hotel to Journalist Colony. The project was delayed due to legal disputes during the tender process. However, the issues have been resolved, and tenders have been invited for the contract. The pipeline construction will commence shortly after the completion of the tender process.

Given the rocky terrain of Jubilee Hills’ main road, the pipeline requires digging to a depth of around 15 feet, which may take some time. The construction will be divided into two packages: the first package includes an 850-meter-long, 450 mm diameter pipeline from Journalist Colony to Taj Mahal Hotel, and the second package involves a 1.15 km long, 600 mm diameter pipeline network from Taj Mahal Hotel to Katta Maisamma. These efforts will provide a permanent solution to the sewage problem, according to a senior officer from HMWSSB.