Hyderabad: Tributes paid to Telangana Martyrs at GHMC general body meeting

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) General Body meeting was held, where members paid tribute to the martyrs and observed a two-minute silence to honor their sacrifices on the concluding day of the celebrations, held on Thursday.

On the occasion of Martyrs' Remembrance Day, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi emphasized that the emergence of Telangana State was the cherished dream of numerous martyrs and a long-standing desire of the people. She highlighted the first martyr of the movement, Shankar, a 17-year-old student whose sacrifice became a symbol of the time. The Gun Foundry monument stands as a replica of the martyrs who laid down their lives during that period.

The Mayor stated that from 1956 to 2001, the Telangana movement witnessed the sacrifices of many young individuals, driven by the aspirations of the people, their culture, traditions, water rights, development funds, and employment opportunities. She attributed the achievement of Telangana State to the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the newly constructed Secretariat was named after Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, while the Martyrs' Memorial stands as a testament to the aspirations of the people and the preservation of cultural traditions. Telangana has set an example for the nation by prioritizing the welfare of the underprivileged and weaker sections of society, she said.

In attendance at the meeting were corporators, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, EVDM Director Prakash Reddy, Additional Commissioner Priyanka Ala, Zonal Commissioners Mamata, Srinivas, Pankaja, Srinivas Reddy, Shankaraiah, CCP Devender Reddy, and other senior officers from various departments.