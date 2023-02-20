Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here





1.Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said there was an urgent need to develop the real Hyderabad. He categorically stated the development of the financial district in Gachibowli, Hitech City, and flyovers are not the real development of the State capital. Read More







2.Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday launched a poster for the upcoming 'Hyderabad Mega Job Mela' scheduled to be held on 23 February at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank, from 8 am to 2 pm. Read More





3.Hyderabad: Five times MLA from Cantonment and BRS leader T Sayanna (72) passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest as he was suffering from kidney disease and was admitted in a private hospital for treatment. Sayanna's funeral will take place at 2 pm on Monday at East Maredpally crematorium. Read More





4.Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be touring Mumbai on February 25 to participate in a discussion on '2024 Elections - Opposition Strategy'organized by a leading TV channel as part of 'Ideas of India Summit-2023'. She will participate in this discussion forum and express her opinion. Read More





5.Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao has alleged that if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is building the projects for a prosperous Telangana, theCongress, and BJP parties were threatening to demolish the projects. Read More





