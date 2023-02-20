Job mela on Feb 23; poster released

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday launched a poster for the upcoming 'Hyderabad Mega Job Mela' scheduled to be held on 23 February at Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank, from 8 am to 2 pm.

According to the organisers, the job fair will be open for unemployed youth irrespective of their cast, community or religion. Qualification of candidates should be above SSC; preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills. A city-based voluntary organisation, Deccan Blasters, is holding the mela, which will immensely benefit unemployed youth, as there will be more than 1,000 jobs up for grabs with a minimum qualification of SSC. Any graduate with or without experience can apply.

The mela is supported by iStaff Global Solutions. For details interested can contact 83743-15052.