Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Intermediate First year exam began on Wednesday with the Second language paper-I. Out of 5,05,625 candidates who registered for the exam 4, 82,427 candidates appeared for the exam and only 4.58 per cent could not write the exam.

2. Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of the Income-Tax department on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at 40 places in Hyderabad and Warangal on non-profit organisations like Bala Vikasa Social Service Society offices.

3. Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday announced that first Bharat Gaurav tourist train service operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from SCR will be starting on March 18.

4. Hyderabad: After dog menace, there has been an increase in mosquito menace in parts of the city especially in the areas located near water bodies, open nalas. There has been an increase in the mosquitoes due to the rise in temperatures and stench emanating from the water bodies.

5. Hyderabad: The 19th edition of Inter-Cadets Training Wing (CTW) Triangular Sports Meet-2023 began on Wednesday at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad.




