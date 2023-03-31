Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Devotees of all ages, from children to elderly, soaked in 'Ram Bhakti' with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the colourful shobha yatra taken out on the streets of Hyderabad in a grand manner by the Bhagyanagar Ram Navami Utsav Samithi to mark Sri Rama Navami on Thursday. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Meticulous planning and supervision by senior city police officers and coordination with other departments in perfect execution of commands by field personnel ensured that the Sri Rama Navami shoba yatra ended on a peaceful note here on Thursday.

3. Hyderabad: Rama Navami festival was celebrated with religious fervour at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, on Thursday. On this auspecious day Radha Govinda, appearing in the Avataras of Sita Ramachandra was beautifully decorated with flowers, new dresses and jewellery.

4. Hyderabad: Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshmahal MLA T Raja Singh has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a rally in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. A case was registered four days ago after Singh's speech at the rally organised by the Hindu SakalSamaj between Shivaji Park and Labour Board office was examined, the Dadar police station official said.

5. Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda are to visit Hyderabad in a span of eight days. The visit of the two leaders comes close on the heels of the recent trip of Home Minister Amit Shah to Bidar district, where the TS BJP leaders had met him and briefed on the State's current political developments.