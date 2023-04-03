Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police booked a case against Faisal Khan, a social activist from Old city who allegedly abused and threatened suspended BJP leader and MLA T Raja Singh over his inflammatory speech during the Sri Rama Navami Shoba Yatra. Read More

2. Hyderabad: With the negligence of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, a senior citizen fell into an uncovered manhole near Jama Masjid Chowki at Mahboob Chowk on Saturday night. Read More

3. Hyderabad: More than 3000 runners participated in the city run in IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run, which was flagged off by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary and Sanjay Jain, DGP, on Sunday morning at Jalavihar on Necklace Road. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The State government has introduced the eSNCU (special newborn care units) concept to decrease the infant mortality rate, with doctors from Niloufer Hospital monitoring the health of new-born babies in peripheral hospitals. Due to the several initiatives taken up by hospitals, the State has made significant progress in improving child health and increasing immunisation coverage, leading to a decrease in infant mortality rate from 39 in 2014 to 23 in 2022. Read More

5. Hyderabad: With the advent of holy month of Ramzan, the affluent people ensure their Zakat (poor tax) reaches the destitute and the needy. The city-based voluntary group Direct Zakat Movement with an objective 'Charity begins at home' generates awareness about the eligibility criteria Zakat recipients based on priority highlighted in the Islamic teachings. With the Zakat,the affluent people can help their relatives by clearing their debts. Read More



