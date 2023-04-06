Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao has targeted Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, particularly Bandi Sanjay for their alleged involvement in leaking question papers. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains lashed various parts of the city on Wednesday, bringing much-needed respite amid soaring summer temperatures. India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad predicted light to moderate rainfall on Thursday and Friday, however the city was surprised by a sudden rainfall followed by thunderstorms. The weekend largely remained cloudy and interspersed with drizzles, a pleasant weather prevailed in the city and the outskirts. Read More

3. Hyderabad: In an initiative to clean lakes in the city, the Neknampur lake in Hyderabad restored by Madhulika Choudary from Dhruvansh, along with JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) students, Hyderabad has created a 'floating cycle' to remove garbage from lakes and maintain floating aerators and floating treatment waterland (FTW). Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad has busted an international fake call centre in the Petbasheerbad police limits and arrested 13 individuals for cheating people in Australia by posing as tech support staff of Amazon Prime. Read More

5. Hyderabad: A team comprising members of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Town & Country Planning Directorate, Government of Assam, is on a three-day visit to Hyderabad to gain an understanding of the operational and monitoring aspects of the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policies, both in the field and in its online integration with the online building permission system. Read More



