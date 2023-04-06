Hyderabad: Assam delegation visits city to learn about TDR policy implementation

Hyderabad: A team comprising members of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Town & Country Planning Directorate, Government of Assam, is on a three-day visit to Hyderabad to gain an understanding of the operational and monitoring aspects of the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policies, both in the field and in its online integration with the online building permission system.

During their visit, the Assam team has had the opportunity to interact with key officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), including the Chief City Planner, Director Planning, and Additional Chief City Planner. A detailed presentation was given to them on the implementation of the TDR process in GHMC.

The team was also briefed on the introduction of the TDR concept in GHMC, the new TDR policy, and the online TDR bank application.

Furthermore, the Assam team visited the Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) office on Wednesday and held discussions with the team on the salient features of the TS-bPASS application and its integration with the online TDR bank application.

The Assam team has expressed appreciation for the initiative taken by GHMC and the Telangana Government in implementing TDR, setting up an online TDR Bank, and developing the TS-bPASS application. They have also indicated their intention to implement a similar system in Guwahati City and Assam State.