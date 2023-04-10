Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has initiated collection of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste door-to-door in the city. As of now, two C&D waste processing plants are functioning in the city at Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda; four more are to come up soon. The GHMC will impose penalties on citizens against littering streets with debris. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police and The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) will hold 'Hyderabad Annual Cyber security Knowledge' Summit – 2023 on April 12. MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao will be chief guest of the summit at Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar's statue, new Secretariat complex and Telangana Martyrs' Memorial are set to change the landscape of Hussainsagar, the picturesque lake in the heart of Hyderabad. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport customs officials on Sunday arrested a person with 454 gms of gold, worth Rs 21,20,180 on Sunday. The customs officials said that the male passenger arrived at Hyderabad from Dubai and during scanning of his luggage, gold weighing 455 gms worth Rs 21,20,180, concealed in the form of screws and rods (64 screws and 16 rods) of trolley wheels was seized. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Anil Kumar Lahoti, chairman and CEO, Railway Board, inspected the Kavach system between Lingampally and Chitgidda stations of the South Central Railway on Sunday. According to SCR officials, he travelled a locomotive equipped with Kavach system and observed how it automatically regulates speed of a train while passing through the loop lines, how the train whistles automatically while passing through a level-crossing gates and how the system prevents a train from crossing the signal at danger (SPAD). Read More



