Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 21.20 lakh seized at RGIA

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport customs officials on Sunday arrested a person with 454 gms of gold, worth Rs 21,20,180 on Sunday.



The customs officials said that the male passenger arrived at Hyderabad from Dubai and during scanning of his luggage, gold weighing 455 gms worth Rs 21,20,180, concealed in the form of screws and rods (64 screws and 16 rods) of trolley wheels was seized.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, the Hyderabad Customs has seized 12 cut pieces of gold bar and gold chain weighing 807.10 grams worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, officials said on March 4.

It is reported that the passenger (male) who arrived from Doha by flight at 08.45 am was searched following which the gold was seized.

"On suspicion, the pax was searched and 12 cut pieces of gold bar & 1 gold chain totally weighing 807.10 Gms valued at Rs.49,71,736/- concealed inside chargeable torch light were found. The gold was seized by Hyderabad Customs," the officials said.