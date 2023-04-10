GHMC to collect C&D at door-step

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has initiated collection of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste door-to-door in the city. As of now, two C&D waste processing plants are functioning in the city at Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda; four more are to come up soon. The GHMC will impose penalties on citizens against littering streets with debris.

According to GHMC, Greater Hyderabad generates around 2,000 MT/day of C&D waste. The four C&D waste processing plants are under construction, with a processing capacity of 500 TPD each.

For the eight circles of GHMC, including Serilingampally, Yousufguda, RC Puram, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Gajularamaram and Quthbullapur, the C&D waste will be collected and transported to Jeedimetla plant, informed a senior GHMC officer. The charges will be Rs 398.50/MT. If a generator transports the waste to the plant site the user charges will be Rs 99.62/MT.

The officer said for the L B Nagar, Saroornagar, Uppal, Hayathnagar, Malakpet, Amberpet and Santhoshnagar circles, the C&D waste will be collected and will be transported to Fathullaguda plant. The charges will be Rs 388.75/MT, and if a generator transports the waste to the plant site, the user charges will be Rs 97.20/MT.

The C&D waste will be collected by Hyderabad C&D Waste Management Ltd agency SPV of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd and shifted to the waste recycling plants.

For the collection of C&D one can contact toll-free 1800-120-1159 and WhatsApp no 9100927073.

In the eight circles, including Charminar, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Karwan, Goshamahal, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam and Jubilee Hills, the C&D waste will be collected by Soma Srinivas Reddy and transported to the Shamshabad recycling plant. The charges will be Rs 405/MT and can contact toll-free 1800-203-0033 and WhatsApp no 7330000203.

The officer said "citizens can contact the C&D waste contractors to collect and transport the waste to the recycling plants. Also, one can transport their waste to the nearest plant using their own vehicles.

However, they need to pay the user charges to contractors at their doorsteps or plants as applicable."

The officer said the C&D waste contractors are authorised to levy penalties on violators who dump waste at unauthorised places such as nalas, lakes under the flyovers and open places. The civic body takes action against repeated violators.

The GHMC has requested citizens to use the authorized C&D waste contractors to dispose of their excess waste to reduce air pollution, protect water bodies and prevent flooding.