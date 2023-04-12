Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Agnipath outreach programme, aimed at spreading awareness to youth about the new addition of qualification criteria of Class X with ITI or diploma or professional courses to apply for the Agnipath scheme to become Agniveers, was organized by 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, on Tuesday. Read More

2. Hyderabad: It is said that Hyderabad is one of the city who dispenses over 400 crore as zakat.During the holy month of Ramzan, distribution of 'Zakat' by the Muslim community in the city has gained momentum. As a result, Influx of poor from different parts of the city are arriving in the city to receive donations from people who dispense hundreds of crores as zakat to the eligible needy groups.

3. Hyderabad: In view of 'Dawat-e-Iftar' to be hosted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at LB Stadium on Wednesday, moderate traffic congestion is expected on the roads around LB Stadium from 5 pm to 9 pm.

4. Hyderabad: Recently, 13 new Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services between Secunderabad and Medchal were launched, but due to inadequate awareness of the schedules at various stations along the route, the patronage for these services is moderate.

5. Hyderabad: When BRS leaders are busy with 'Atmeeya Sammelans', tussles between MLAs and local leaders refuse to die down. A corporator was at loggerheads with a legislator in the city on Tuesday.




