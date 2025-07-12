Toddy tragedy: Balanagar excise inspector suspended

Hyderabad: The State Prohibition and Excise department has placed Balanagar Excise Inspector Venu Kumar under suspension in connection with the adulterated toddy incident.

The Excise department is also enquiring about the laxity on the part of four other officials in the incident. The role of other officials – Narsi Reddy, Madhavaiah, Jeevan Kiran and Fayaz is under investigation.

Officials said that the department took a serious note of the incident after more than 30 people developed complications after consuming adulterated toddy. All the victims are undergoing treatment at NIMS hospital in the city. At least 6 people lost their lives after consuming spurious toddy at a shop in Kukatpally.

The Excise authorities said that further action would be taken after receiving a complete report from the probing authorities in the adulteration of toddy at a licensed toddy shop in Kukatpally.