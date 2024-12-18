Tolichowki residents in a jam, troubled by daily traffic snarls

Hyderabad: Residents of colonies located in Mehdipatnam–Tolichowki–Shaikpet are frustrated over the persistent traffic gridlocks plaguing their neighbourhood. The congestion on the main roads has become unbearable, forcing commuters to seek alternative routes through inner lanes of the colonies, which not only worsens the situation but also results in a complete traffic standstill.

One of the busiest stretches in the city, Mehdipatnam–Tolichowki–Shaikpet, has been witnessing traffic snarls and turning disastrous day by day. The road is said to be three km long. The traffic snarls are being reported every day in the long stretch. As many as 80,000 to 1 lakh vehicles pass through this stretch, which connects the IT corridor experiencing bumper-to-bumper traffic and traffic gridlocks.

The congestion on both sides of the road has led to significant chaos, making it increasingly challenging for numerous commuters to navigate this stretch. The ongoing slow pace of construction is compounding the problem, creating a frustrating situation for motorists.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, a resident of Surya Nagar Colony and member of the Jubilee Hills Colony Association, said that more than a dozen colonies, including Ayodhya Nagar, PT Colony, Kakatiya Nagar, Khader Bagh, Salar Jung, Vinoba Nagar, and Seven Tombs Road, are in various colonies in Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki. And colonies in Shaikpet areas like Surya Nagar Colony and Aziz Bagh Colony were the worst affected. “The residents in these colonies are finding difficulty in travelling as commuters are diverting to inner lanes to avoid the congestion on the main road,” he added.

Asif Hussain said that several incidents were reported in these colonies about vehicles parked in the inner lanes of these neighbourhoods that have suffered damage due to the heavy flow of bikes and cars navigating through these areas. “This congestion is not only causing traffic gridlock but is also leading to significant harm to parked vehicles, particularly cars. Residents of these communities are experiencing considerable discomfort, with rising levels of noise and air pollution. Additionally, the elderly and children visiting the colony parks are feeling increasingly frustrated by the situation,” added Asif Hussain.

Mohammed Nayeemuddin, a resident of Samatha Colony, said that starting from Mehdipatnam to Tolichowki, several works are going on by different departments. “Almost every street in these neighbourhoods has been excavated for civic works. The ongoing work on the main road is causing significant traffic jams, compelling commuters to navigate alternative routes through inner lanes that are also under construction. It is essential for officials to implement a phased approach to these projects to alleviate traffic congestion effectively,” said Nayeem.

The works are going on at Mehdipatnam main road, inner lanes in the area, various colonies of Tolichowki, Seven Tombs road, Hakeempet, and Shaikpet areas. The works include the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), laying of sewerage pipelines, box drains, and laying new roads, among other things in these areas. Of this ongoing, many works were going on for the last several months.