Tolichowki: Sewerage problems to end soon

Tolichowki: Corporator of Nanalnagar division, Mohammed Naseeruddin, inspected the ongoing works of laying sewerage pipelines on Tuesday. The GHMC is laying 600 mm dia Np2 Class pipeline to avoid water stagnation from Bismillah Hotel to Emerald School in Hakeempet area of Tolichowki.

"On the instructions of Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, we undertook the inspection," he said. Along with corporator, party leaders Aleemuddin, Mujeeb, Jabbar, Haji, Asif and others were present.