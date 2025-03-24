TOMCOM to hold interviews for UAE jobs tomorrow

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan has urged job seekers to take full advantage of overseas employment opportunities being offered by the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a government-registered recruitment agency.

TOMCOM is facilitating placements for various skilled and semi-skilled positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The available roles include ceramic caster, junior process operator, press mechanic, polishing mechanic, designer, production supervisor, body preparation in-charge, forklift operator, and shovel operator. Candidates aged between 18 to 40 years and possessing the required qualifications are eligible to apply.

The interviews will be conducted on March 25 at the ITI Mallepally Campus, Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad. Interested candidates can visit https://tomcom.telangana.gov.in or contact TOMCOM at 94400 49937, 94400 49861, 94400 50951, or 94400 51452 for more details.