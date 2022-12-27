Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. The BRS chief left to farmhouse after meeting the President Droupadi Murmu at Hakimpet airport Various party leaders from BRS, BJP and Congress attended dinner programme





2. The Hyderabad Police have urged government departments to observe cyber hygiene and take cyber security measures to avoid getting trapped by fraudsters.





3. The Sarai was constructed in the 17th century to cater to the needs of the travelers in the city and was constructed along with a mosque attached along with a mausoleum MA&UD special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar twitted that the Sarai will be restored for adaptive reuse under aegis of HMDA, NIUM and Aga Khan Trust for culture





4. According to official statistics there are a total of 12 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Upper Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in Rajendranagar along with 24 Basti Dawakhanas





5. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) won two national award under the competitions organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) at the national level in various categories like corporate website, best documentary filmmaking and many more.



























