Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Panchayat Raj chamber president Chimpula Satyanarayana Reddy and general secretary Badepalli Siddhartha accused the State government of diverting the funds released to the Gram Panchayats by the Central government through the 15th Finance Commission. The Panchayat Raj chamber leaders Satyanarayana Reddy, Badepalli Siddhartha, Srisailam, Venkat and Ashok Rao submitted a petition to State Governor Tamilisai at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to investigate the matter and take action.





2. In order to spread public awareness on drug abuse and its prevention, the Rachakonda police started an anti-drug campaign on Wednesday which was inaugurated by Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy at SYR convention hall in Meerpet.





3. With the State government going in for the Metro Rail connecting the IT corridor and airport, suspense on the launch of proposed Monorail project will continue for some more time, as officials said kick-starting the project would depend on funding by the Union government





4. On the occasion of National Youth Day, several youth associations across the country have urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to increase taxes on all tobacco products in the upcoming budget of 2023-24.





5. Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Wednesday inaugurated Traffic Police & Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) stalls of Hyderabad police at the All India Industrial exhibition (Numaish) on Wednesday.



























