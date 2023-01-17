Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Telangana State's Startup enabler T- HubT- Hub won the 'Best Incubator in India' award at the National Startup Awards 2022 on National Startup Day. T-Hub emerged as the winner in the category for its efforts to support the growth of the startup ecosystem in the T state.





2. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded the State government to form a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and implement the revised pay scales for government employees and teachers.





3. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, along with Chief Ministers of few other States will offer special puja at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on January 18 before heading to Khammam for the BRS mammoth public meeting.





4. Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has taken a serious note of the death of two pregnant women after C-section surgeries failed in Malakpet hospital.





5. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Monday announced that the nominal roll data of first-year and second-year intermediate students under general and vocational streams for the academic year 2022-23 is uploaded in the college online services for the conduct of the Intermediate Public Examination, March 2023.



























