Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: As a part of the government's efforts to improve infrastructure, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing 29 model corridors in different parts of the city. Covering a length of 21.53 km, these corridors are being developed with an estimated cost of Rs 56.82 crore.





2. State BJP leaders on Wednesday reacted sharply to the statements made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a BRS meeting held at Khammam against the Centre, BJP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





3. HMDA got a good response from the e-auction of land parcels, as the government got Rs 195.24 crore revenue from the nine land parcels in Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts





4. The Bharti Airtel Group, through its data centre arm, Nxtra Data Centers, would invest an amount of Rs 2000 Crores as capital investment Hyderabad is now the hub for Hyperscale Data Centers in India and Airtel's investment adds to the pace we look to keep up, says KTR





5. The newly launched Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vizag witnessed a full capacity utilization of more than 100 percent in three days after its operational



























