Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today









1. Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 24 hours from February 8 to February 9 to undertake the repair works by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to install a 1200 mm dia pipeline at Kokapet.













2. Hyderabad: Railway contract workers staged a dharna in front of Sanchalan Bhavan on Monday, demanding the officials to pay the salaries to them before the 7th of every month, but the contractors are paying salaries every two months, due to which they are facing a lot of difficulties.













3. Hyderabad: Cyclothon and Skate-a-thon was organized by Bison Division of Indian Army as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in Secunderabad on Monday. As per the release, a total of 76 enthusiastic participants of Bison Division participated in the event to highlight the theme of 2023 which is the Year of Transformation.













4. Hyderabad: According priority to the Metro connectivity to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad and extension of Metro services to the Old City, the Telangana government allocated Rs 2,500 crore for Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) in the Budget 2023-2024.













5. Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Monday conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. Senior officers of the railways reviewed the status of various safety drives being undertaken across the zone to ensure the smooth running of trains and the safety of workmen. He emphasized that during the safety drives, the officers, supervisors as well as construction staff should be sensitized on all aspects of safety.




