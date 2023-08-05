Top AICC functionary arriving in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The AICC general secretary (In-charge Organisation) KC Venugopal will arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday to hold a crucial meeting with State party unit leaders on the finalisation of the party candidates to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. The senior Congress leader will also discuss the party campaign strategy and election manifesto with the top TPCC leaders.

Venugopal will meet all parliament inchargesand also PAC (Political Affairs Committee) meeting organised in the State party head office Gandhi Bhavan in the evening.

Leaders said that the TPCC head A Revanth Reddy will explain the party declarations prepared for the elections to the AICC leader and get the latter’s approval.

The party was planning to announce the declarations in the public meetings to be attended by AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi soon.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress in-charge and AICC leader ManikraoThakre held a meeting with TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and chalked out an action plan for the party campaign soon. Thakre told the leaders to come out with a strong social media campaign strategy to expose the BRS government and reach the Congress agenda to the people.

The Congress leaders were in jubilant mood as the Supreme Court stayed the Lower court order to the removal of Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the Parliament and sentenced in a defamation case. The party cadre burst the firecrackers and distributed sweets at the party office.