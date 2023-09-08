Top Cong, Left leaders hold poll alliance parleys; next round soon

Hyderabad: National leaders of both the Congress and Left parties have begun talks on poll alliance in Telangana. The meeting between CPI national secretary K Narayana and visiting Congress leader K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary, on Wednesday late-night expedited the next round of talks between leaders of both parties in the State.

According to sources, in the wake of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A’s agreement at national level, the two leaders discussed prospects at both the State and national level. Narayana, during his meeting with Venugopal at a hotel here, also discussed ‘seat-sharing’ in the State.

The meeting is said to be fruitful; the Left parties will be holding another round of talks with Congress State leadership. “Narayana shall remain part of the next round of consultations with the Congress. When it comes to seat-sharing it will take time to finalise. I shall be part of the negotiations with the national secretary," a leader who was part of the first round of consultations with AICC Telangana in-charge Manickrao Thakre in August, told The Hans India.

CPI, CPM hope for at least four seats each

As part of the seat-sharing, the CPI and CPM are seeking at least four seats each, but the Congress is ready for only two each. In the first round of talks, the CPI leaders had put forth the proposal for four seats, including Munugode, Husnabad, Kothagudem and Bellampalli. While the CPM, believed much stronger in erstwhile Khammam and Nalgonda districts, reportedly sought Paleru, Ibrahimpatnam and a few other seats. Paleru is much sought after by local heavy-weights like former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and ex- minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who is speculated to join the Congress. The seat may become bone of contention with the CPM, besides leaders like State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram. YS Sharmila who is poised to merge her party with the Congress had for long eyed the seat.

The latest engagement between the top leaders is the highest level of meeting so far in the State in recent days over the issue. This comes after more than 10 days following CPI State leaders’ discussions with Thakre, to cobble together in the State as part of I.N.D.I.A agreement.

Narayana, while briefing to the media, felt that in the backdrop of the I.N.D.I.A alliance at national level, this was part of efforts to synchronise. “Since the CPI is now part of I.N.D.I.A. This norm if followed even in the State will be much appreciated,” he explained.

KCR openly supporting BJP: Narayana

While emphasising that there should not be any confusion in this, he underscored that the party has decided to keep distance from parties which directly or indirectly support the BJP. “As KCR is openly favouring the saffron party and as both the Left and Congress have joined hands at national level, this should be reflected even at the State level. We have discussed (seat sharing) and we both are positive about it, but it should get materialised,” he added.