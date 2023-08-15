Tough viva for Congress hopefuls

Hyderabad: The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) seems to be adopting a transparent interview-based selection system for picking winning horses in the ensuing Assembly elections. A three-member steering committee will first shortlist the aspirants and then call them for an interview. The steering committee would consist of senior TPCC leaders.

These leaders will grill the aspirants with questions to assess various parameters which could decide whether they are strong enough to win the election or not. Though what kind of questions would be asked is a top secret, it is learnt that the questions may relate to the financial resources of the aspirant, his loyalty to the party and the duration of his membership in the party, his track record of switching over loyalties from one party to the other and a few other questions. The committee may also seek an assurance that he or she would not cross over to any other party after winning the election.