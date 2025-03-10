Toxic gases emission fuels angry protest by Bachupally residents

Hyderabad: In the lanes of Bachupally, slogans such as “PCB ko Jagao, Pollution Bhagao” echoed on Sunday, as residents held a protest against industrial pollution and cited that health issues like burning eyes and breathing difficulties were reported due to hazardous gas emissions. They demanded urgent intervention from the Pollution Control Board.

The protesters very carrying several placards including – “No more toxic air”, “If you don’t kill pollution, it will kill you”, “Stop pollution”, “Pollution-free air is our birthright”, “Save us from industrial pollution”, among others. Even children took part in the protest.

The protesters pointed out that due to nearby industries, the locals are facing nightmarish experiences for the past few weeks. The smoke and smell is so strong that it is affecting residents’ eyes, causing burning sensation, and becoming difficult to breathe. The residents repeatedly brought this matter to the notice of TGPCB officials and other authorities, but no concrete action has been taken so far. They also planned to organise similar protests frequently to force the PCB authorities to initiate action on their complaints.

“We used to get the foul smell once in a month from the nearby industries but for the past few weeks, the situation has turned worse, as we are forced to live with this smell every day. The smoke is so thick that it can also be visible in the darkness. We have complained to the Pollution Control Board several times, but all fell on deaf ears. Vexed with the issue and to awaken the authorities, we have organised a protest,” said Surendra, a resident of Bachupally.

“It seems that PCB is least bothered to solve this issue and take stern action against the industries, and we residents are facing hardships, as we are forced to stay indoors. We will continue our protest till PCB takes action,” said Sai Teja, another resident.