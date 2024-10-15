TPCC all set to recast new body; hectic lobbying begins for posts

Hyderabad: With the PCC all set to get its new State Executive Committee, intense lobbying for various posts has begun. B Mahesh Kumar Goud, before zeroing in on the names for different committees, remains more focused on ironing out the differences within the organisation.

According to party sources, ahead of the local body polls, it has become crucial for the party to streamline the State’s organisation, and for increasing the winning chances, the party is not only identifying the key leaders but also will be accommodating in the State executive committee and other key positions. The new PCC Chief, who is ensuring the party repeats its feat of the Assembly polls, has already begun meeting with local leaders by holding meetings at Gandhi Bhavan, besides visiting districts. “Egos and insecurities within the party are causing harm. Some not getting the posts they had aspired to and failed to get are keeping themselves aloof from party activities. Hence Mahesh Goud is making sure everything is in place before the new committees are set up,” said a party leader.

Towards assessing the situation, the PCC Chief has already made a visit to Warangal and Nizamabad combined districts. The PCC will be coming up with State executive and later District Committees, in wake of the scrapping of the previous committees. The party is aiming to continue the tradition of having five PCC working presidents representing SC, SC, BC, Minority, and an OC. Besides this, the organising secretary and campaign committee chairman’s posts will be given to seniors. Working presidents, vice presidents, general secretary, executive committee members, and spokespersons, amongst other key positions, will be filled. Mahesh Kumar Goud, who will continue his tour of districts this month, is aiming to break the barriers of the differences within the party leaders at different levels.

The past committee under former PCC chief A Revanth Reddy received nods for all the important committees during December 2022, more than a year after he took charge. It approved the constitution of the executive committee, political affairs committee, besides giving a nod for the list of 26 DCC presidents, 24 vice presidents, and 82 general secretaries. The executive committee had 40 members, with Revanth Reddy as its chairman. While the 22-member PAC was headed by the AICC Telangana in charge of the time.