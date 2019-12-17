Traffic congestion at Kondapur

Kondapur: Traffic jam has become a common issue near Masjid Banda cross road, Kondapur for the past one week and causing problem to the motorists, also creating confusion to the pedestrians to cross the road.

"We are getting confused to cross the road as from both the sides of the road, vehicles keep coming and going, for that reason, it is becoming difficult to cross," said Raghuvardhan, a commuter. The traffic department to allot a traffic police in this area to control the traffic for the smooth flow.