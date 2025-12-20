Traffic diversions in Mehdipatnam for Skywalk works till tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Traffic Police have imposed traffic diversions for three days, from December 19 to 21, in connection with civil works for the Skywalk at Rythu Bazar, Mehdipatnam.

According to police, two lanes of the road stretch between Rethibowli Junction and SD Eye Hospital will remain closed during the construction period. The general public has been advised to avoid the stretch from Pillar No 40 to Pillar No 1 of the PVNR Expressway, as traffic congestion is expected on surrounding roads and junctions.

Traffic coming from Attapur towards Banjara Hills has been advised to take the alternative route via Rethibowli, Nanal Nagar Junction, Film Nagar and Banjara Hills. Vehicles from Attapur heading towards Nampally may use the route through Gudimalkapur, Yadav Bhavan, Mehar Café Junction (right turn), Asif Nagar, Mallepally and Nampally.

Motorists travelling from Tolichowki towards Nampally or Lakdikapool are advised to take a diversion at Nanal Nagar Junction, proceed via Balika Bhavan and Laxmi Nagar through Pillar No. 68, take a U-turn at Pillar No. 57, and continue through Gudimalkapur, Yadav Bhavan, Mehar Café Junction (right turn), Asif Nagar, Mallepally, Nampally and Lakdikapool.

The Traffic Police have appealed to commuters to follow real-time updates on their social media platforms — @Hyderabad Traffic Police on Facebook and @HYDP on X (formerly twitter). In case of travel emergencies, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.