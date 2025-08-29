Live
Traffic diversions on Hyd’bad-Nagpur highway after rain damage
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has imposed traffic diversions in view of the unprecedented heavy rains and the resultant damage to the NH 44 Nagpur Highway to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement.
According to police, the affected stretch between Kamareddy – Dichpally – Armoor has been diverted for heavy vehicles. Heavy vehicles moving from Hyderabad towards Adilabad via NH44 Nagpur Highway will be diverted at Medchal Checkpost diversion point towards Siddipet via Karimnagar Highway has been diverted to Medchal Checkpost – Siddipet – Karimnagar – Jagityal – Korutla – Metpally – Armoor – Adilabad. Light vehicles moving from Hyderabad towards Adilabad via NH44 Nagpur Highway will be diverted at Toopran diversion point towards Siddipet via Karimnagar Highway.
The motorists can take Medchal – Toopran – Siddipet – Karimnagar – Jagityal – Korutla – Metpally – Armoor – Adilabad. Cyberabad police advised the commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with police at diversion points. Heavy vehicles and long-distance travellers are advised to strictly follow the diversion routes to avoid congestion. Traffic Police and Highway Patrol teams will be available on-ground to assist with route guidance.