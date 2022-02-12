Traffic police save lives of mother, daughter trapped in fire in Hyderabad

Timely help of a traffic police rescued them from their house that was caught fire in on Saturday. Going into details, a fire broke out in a house on the fourth floor of the apartment building in Punjagutta and the mother and daughter were trapped in the fire.

The police said that their neighbours tried to help them but in vain. As they were surrounded by the flames, the mother and daughter could not come out of the house.

On receiving information, Sravan Kumar, a constable from the Punjagutta traffic police station, rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the mother and daughter from the fire and shift them to safety. No casualties have been reported in the incident.