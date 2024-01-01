Traffic restrictions at Nampally for 46-day exhibition

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police announced the traffic restrictions for 46-day in view of the 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition o be held at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. The traffic restrictions will be enforced from January 01, 2024 to February 15, 2024 from 4 pm till midnight every day.

According to police, the TSRTC District Buses, Private Buses and Heavy Vehicles coming from SA Bazaar and Jambagh side and intending to go towards Nampally side will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids junction.

RTC District Buses, Private Buses, and Heavy Vehicles coming from Police Control Room & Basheer Bagh and intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

The Vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri and intending to go towards Malakunta will be diverted at Alaska junction towards Darusalam and Ek minar, Nampally.

From Darusalam (Goshamahal Road) and intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska junction towards Begum Bazar, City College and Nayapool. From Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura side and intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at City College towards Nayapool & MJ Market.

Police said, in view of the All India Industrial Exhibition, the public are requested to take alternate routes and avail the public Transport facilities like the RTC Buses and Metro Rail Services to ease the traffic congestion and parking issues and co-operate with the police personnel on duty.