Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for I-Day celebrations at Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: In view of the Independence Day 2023 celebrations at Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort on August 15, the following traffic restrictions will be enforced from 7 am to 12 noon.

G Sudheer Babu, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad City has stated that the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic from 7 am to 12 noon on August 15. The entry from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be used for the A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) car pass holders, who are invited to attend Independence Day celebrations 2023, including Flag hoisting ceremony from 7 am to 11 am.

All the invitees coming on vehicles with A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) car passes from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam side are requested to come via RethiBowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions and take left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar House Flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda Junction right turn Makai Darwaza and Golconda Fort gate for alighting. After alighting.

“A (Gold)” car pass holders should park their vehicles on the main road in front of the fort main gate i.e. towards Fateh Darwaza road (17.385226, 78.403060), “A (Pink)” car pass holders should park their vehicles at Golconda bus stop (17.384977, 78.403576) which is 50 meters away from the fort main gate.

“B (Blue)” car pass holders should park their vehicles at Foot ball/Boys ground (17.390429, 78.4004001) by taking a right turn near Golconda bus stop.

“C (Green)” car pass holders coming from Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza, inside traffic signal and take immediate left turn to Owaisi Ground whereas the “C” car pass holders coming from Langar house under fly over via FatheDarwaza take right turn at Bada Bazar, towards GHMC Island and Owaisi Ground and park their vehicles at Owaisi/GHMC Play Ground (17.388736, 78.404654) which is 500 meters away from main gate of Golconda Fort.