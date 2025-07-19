Traffic Restrictions Imposed for Bonalu Celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad City Traffic Joint Commissioner Joel Davis announced that traffic restrictions will be enforced around the Lal Darwaza Temple to ensure a smooth experience for devotees during the Bonalu celebrations. The restrictions will take effect on the 20th and 21st of this month.

During the festivities at the Simha Vahini Mahankali Lal Darwaza Temple on the 21st, no normal vehicles will be permitted in the vicinity of the temple from 11 am to 11 pm.

To manage the flow of traffic, vehicles approaching from Injanbowli and Falaknuma towards Aliabad will be redirected from New Shamsherganj towards Goshala and Misrigunj. Those travelling from Mahbubnagar Crossroad to Aliabad will be diverted from Injanbowli to Jamanuma and Goshala. Additionally, vehicles coming from Nagulachinta and Sudhatakees towards Lal Darwaza will be redirected towards Gaulipura. Similarly, traffic coming from Charminar towards Nallachinta will be diverted towards Haribouli and Olga Hotel.

Commissioner Davis indicated that further diversions will be implemented on several other routes as needed to facilitate the celebrations.