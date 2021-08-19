Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of Muharram tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday issued a notification imposing traffic restrictions in the city in the view of Muharram tomorrow. The restrictions will be effect from 11 am to 9 pm on Friday.



The police said that the Muharram procession will be taken out from Bibi-ka-alam in Dabeerpura to Chaderghat and urged the commuters to take alternate routes.



The traffic restrictions is as follows...



Traffic will not be allowed towards BiBi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli 'T' Junction and will get diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura side. While traffic will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and will get diverted at Jabbar Hotel towards either Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda.



Also, vehicles from Ethebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar and will get diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli side.



When the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura, the traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and will get diverted at Purani Haveli towards either Chatta bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary and when it reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, the motorists coming from Moghalpura, Volta hotel will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and will get diverted at Bibi Bazaar crossroads towards either Paris café or Talab katta side.



When the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, the traffic coming from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina will get allowed towards Etebar Chowk and will get diverted at Gulzar House towards Madina or Mitti-ka-sher and When it reaches Kotla aliza, vehicles from Moghalpura water tank will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan and will get diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards either Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar side.



When the procession reaches Charminar the traffic coming from Shakkerkote will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will get diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction towards either Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura, where as the traffic will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli and When it reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Nayapul will not be allowed towards Charminar and will get diverted at Madina X Road towards City College.



When procession reaches Miralam Mandi, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salarjung Museum and Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Purani Haveli and will get diverted at Salarjung Rotary towards Nayapool, Shivaji Bridge and Noorkhan bazar sides and When procession reaches Alawa Sartouq, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar and will get diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Kothi via Chaderghat bridge.



Vehicular traffic coming from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung/ Shivaji Bridge and will get diverted towards Afzal Gunj and Gowliguda side at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge on Gowliguda side.



RTC district buses will get diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10.00 AM to 9.00 PM on 20-08-2021 and they should not come on the Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession terminates.



The following restrictions on vehicular traffic will also be imposed from 4 pm to 8.30 pm in the Secunderabad Friday tomorrow...



Commuters proceeding from Hyderabad via Tankbund towards Karbala Maidan towards Kavadiguda, Bible House and RP Road will get diverted at Children's Park and the vehicular traffic proceeding from the RP Road towards Karbala Maidan will get diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House (via) Kavadiguda X roads and will join the Tankbund Road at DBR Mills 'T' Junction.



In view of procession, Mahatma Gandhi Road between the Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be opened one way towards Ranigunj side. The Traffic will get diverted at Ranigunj Junction towards the Ministers Road (KIMS Hospital).

